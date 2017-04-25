Quantcast
Gregg Popovich leaves $5K tip at Memphis restaurant (PHOTO)
April 25, 2017

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich showed what type of person he is over the weekend.

Popovich went out to eat in Memphis on Friday night, in between Games 3 and 4. We all know there’s a lot of great eats in the city, and Pop elected to hit up McEwens on Monroe, which has phenomenal food. And, most importantly, they boast a “long wine list,” which probably resonated with the Spurs head coach.

Maybe it was the wine that caused Pop to leave a $5,000 tip on a $815.73 bill, or maybe it’s just because he’s awesome, but that’s what he did.

Unlike Bills running back LeSean McCoy, who once left a 20-cent tip at a restaurant, Pop is all class.

