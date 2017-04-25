Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich showed what type of person he is over the weekend.

Popovich went out to eat in Memphis on Friday night, in between Games 3 and 4. We all know there’s a lot of great eats in the city, and Pop elected to hit up McEwens on Monroe, which has phenomenal food. And, most importantly, they boast a “long wine list,” which probably resonated with the Spurs head coach.

Maybe it was the wine that caused Pop to leave a $5,000 tip on a $815.73 bill, or maybe it’s just because he’s awesome, but that’s what he did.

Unlike Bills running back LeSean McCoy, who once left a 20-cent tip at a restaurant, Pop is all class.

[Reddit]