Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is the latest celebrity to come out and blast Donald Trump. And just like his in-game and postgame interviews, Pop did not hold back at all.

Trump has only been in office for two days, but that was still more than enough time for Popovich to weigh in and share some thoughts, which he did on Saturday.

“I wish that he was more — had the ability to be mature enough to do something that really is inclusive rather than just talking and saying ‘I’m going to include everybody.” He could talk to the groups that he disrespected and maligned during the primary and really make somebody believe it, but so far we’ve got a point where you really can’t believe anything that comes of his mouth.”

Gregg Popovich is WOKE. Blasts Donald Trump, Kellyanne Conway, & Sean Spicer for their hatred and dishonesty. pic.twitter.com/8kAVoeHTlq — Young Pablito (@LondonTrades) January 22, 2017

Here’s the full transcript:

Gregg Popovich, unplugged, on President Donald J. Trump: pic.twitter.com/o7tijT88Hu — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 22, 2017

Gotta love Pop.