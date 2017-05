Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is big into politics, and he’s been known to weigh in about the state of the country from time to time, much more than any other athlete or head honcho in the league.

Pop has been especially critical of the Trump administration, so of course he had to share his thoughts about former FBI director James Comey, who was fired on Tuesday.

Check out this bit of humor Pop dropped to rub some salt in Comey’s wound.

Popovich on 6-foot-5 free agent James Comey: "I heard he can really shoot, but the rules don't let us sign anyone now." — Mike Finger (@mikefinger) May 9, 2017

Zing! Pop has zingers for days.