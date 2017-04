The Grizzlies find themselves in a 2-0 series deficit against the Spurs, but head coach David Fizdale is winning off the court.

Fizdale’s wife, Natasha Sen-Fizdale, is an absolute stunner. The Grizzlies may be a small-market team, but now that they’re in the playoffs, Fizz’s wife is getting national attention.

Here are some reasons why:

Aye come back piggy! 🐷😍 #exuma #pigbeach #wanderlust #bahamas #allstarweekend A post shared by Natasha Sen-Fizdale (@natasha_sen) on Feb 19, 2017 at 6:35pm PST

πŸ’™#GoGrizz πŸ’™ #AintGonnaRookUs #Fizdale #NBAplayoffs Thank you for my shirt @faunevircille A post shared by Natasha Sen-Fizdale (@natasha_sen) on Apr 20, 2017 at 6:49pm PDT

Big foot and I. πŸ˜‚ Is it Thursday yet so I can #throwitback to when we were lost at 🌊 😌 #TakeMeBack #WaterBaby #TravelJunkie #Wanderlust A post shared by Natasha Sen-Fizdale (@natasha_sen) on Mar 1, 2017 at 9:10pm PST

One last night in the warmth before I head into the freezing cold. 🍷#ootn A post shared by Natasha Sen-Fizdale (@natasha_sen) on Nov 27, 2016 at 8:19pm PST

Nirvana 😌 A post shared by Natasha Sen-Fizdale (@natasha_sen) on Feb 20, 2017 at 3:37pm PST

Fizz is doing well for himself.