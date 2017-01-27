Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane apparently pulled a move at last Sunday’s NFC Championship game that was about as savage as it gets.

Charles Harris, a 16-year Army veteran, was at the game to be honored as Atlanta’s “hometown hero,” which is pretty awesome. What isn’t, though, is that Gucci Mane apparently tried to kick him and his mother out of their seats, and initially succeeded in doing so.

Harris opened up about what happened to TMZ, and the details aren’t pretty. He said that Gucci and fiancee Keyshia Ka’oir walked over to him and his mother and told them they were in their seats before the game at the Georgia Dome kicked off. And to make matters worse, Gucci had a stadium attendant on his side at the time, who forced the two to get up and leave. They eventually found a supervisor, showed that person their tickets, and got their seats back.

And thanks to the mishap caused by Gucci, Harris also added that they missed kickoff and some of the first quarter.



There’s no reason why Harris would fabricate this story, and if it is indeed true, it was a pretty selfish move by Gucci. You’d think that once he realized Harris was a military vet he’d have backed off, but that wasn’t the case. And thanks to his actions, Harris missed kickoff.

Still, it was great to see that Harris was honored during the game, and the Falcons certainly did right by him. Gucci, however, did not.