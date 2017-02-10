It seems like every year Packers fans are calling for defensive coordinator Dom Capers to be fired.

The Packers, a team that’s known for spending less money on the defensive side of the ball, have struggled giving up big plays over the past few seasons, and Capers always seems to draw a lot of the criticism.

But safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix doesn’t see it that way. He recently went on a Twitter rant Friday to defend Capers, and said he and his teammates aren’t executing, and that they deserve a good chunk of the blame. Clinton-Dix also said that playcalling isn’t the issue behind the struggles on defense.

All Bull 💩 about Dom. It was more for my teammates (coworkers) that complain about the play calling. Instead of just playing the call. — Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (@haha_cd6) February 10, 2017

Dom capers play calling is Good enough We have to get the Play executed as a Defense this a business Im all in Wit Dom so miss me with that. — Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (@haha_cd6) February 10, 2017

Ppl who don't know a lick about football just watch the game and shut the hell up. Ain't no sneak dissin wit me. — Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (@haha_cd6) February 10, 2017

I'll never throw ppl under the bus I want everybody to get they crumbs in this game including coaches I ride with my entire Organization. 🧀 — Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (@haha_cd6) February 10, 2017

Clinton-Dix is one of the leaders on the Packers, and when he speaks, his teammates listen. Capers is a quiet guy, and often turns the other cheek when receiving criticism from fans or analysts.