Posted byon
Hailey Langland etched her name in the record books on Thursday night, becoming the first female to successfully pull off a 1080 in the X Games.
Oh, we should probably mention that she’s only 16 years old.
Langland accomplished the feat in the big-air event (snowboarding), and as you might imagine, she won the gold medal for pulling off the amazing feat.
And yeah, she was pretty pumped about it afterward.
Langland looks to be a rising star, and we’re gonna be seeing a lot more of her in the future.