Hailey Langland etched her name in the record books on Thursday night, becoming the first female to successfully pull off a 1080 in the X Games.

Oh, we should probably mention that she’s only 16 years old.

Langland accomplished the feat in the big-air event (snowboarding), and as you might imagine, she won the gold medal for pulling off the amazing feat.

Our first-ever #XGames Aspen Women’s Snowboard Big Air gold medalist is Hailey Langland! pic.twitter.com/fkyE8o7tmz — X Games (@XGames) January 27, 2017

And yeah, she was pretty pumped about it afterward.

#XGames Snowboard Big Air

Gold – Hailey Langland 🇺🇸

Silver – Anna Gasser 🇦🇹

Bronze – Julie Marino 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/g9ByxbMXzX — X Games (@XGames) January 27, 2017

Langland looks to be a rising star, and we’re gonna be seeing a lot more of her in the future.