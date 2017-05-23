Before there was the Legion of Boom, Cortez Kennedy was a force on the Seahawks’ defense throughout the 1990s.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer has died at the age of 48, according to Pro Football Talk.

“We can confirm his passing and at this time there is nothing suspicious to report but we are conducting an investigation regarding his unattended passing,” Sgt. Wanda Miglio of the Orlando Police Department said.

A defensive tackle, Kennedy made eight Pro Bowls and was a First Team All-Pro three times. He was the No. 3 overall pick of the 1990 draft and proved to be far better than the two players taken before him, Jeff George and Blair Thomas.

Kennedy is among the top five in Seahawks history in tackles (568), sacks (58) and forced fumbles (11). Fourteen of his sacks and four of his forced fumbles came in 1992 when he was named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Kennedy played only for the Seahawks and retired after the 2000 season. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2012.