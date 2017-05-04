If Lions defensive tackle Haloti Ngata decided to retire this offseason, it wouldn’t have been a shock.

Ngata is 33 and a lot older than other players who have called it a career because of concussion concerns. Ngata also is mindful of the toll football can take on the brain. That’s why he consulted a neurologist before deciding to return for a 12th season.

“I went and talked to a neurologist, wanted to make sure my head was good, all that,” Ngata told The Detroit News. “He said everything was pretty good, really good actually. I was like, ‘All right, I’m going to keep on playing.’ ”

Ngata is a five-time Pro Bowler and a two-time All-Pro. He won a Super Bowl with the Ravens in 2012. He said he knows of only one concussion in his career, and he’s adjusted his playing style to reduce the risk of concussions. He’s worked on hand technique, positioning and pad level.

Perhaps Ngata will be a pioneer. It’s the first time he’s had his brain checked during the offseason, and he said he’d like to see more players doing it.

Maybe it will become a requirement in the future.