Haloti Ngata is coming back for his 12th season.

The 33-year-old defensive tackle informed the Detroit Lions that he intends to play in 2017. According to the MMQB’s Albert Breer, the team’s staff was uncertain that Ngata, who re-signed with Detroit on a two-year deal last offseason, would be returning.

A five-time Pro Bowl selection earlier in his career with the Baltimore Ravens, Ngata has struggled the past couple of seasons with injuries, and he hasn’t been nearly effective as he once was. This past season, he made just 22 tackles and had 1.5 sacks.

The Lions are in search of pass-rushing help this offseason after ranking near the bottom in sacks last season with just 26. Ngata returning gives them experience on the defensive line but not much production.