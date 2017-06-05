Are you ready for some football?

According to USA Today, ESPN is bringing back Hank Williams Jr. for the Monday Night Football opening theme song.

Six years ago, ESPN let Williams go after the country music star spoke out against then-President Barack Obama.

Williams waved a rally towel Saturday at Game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals in Nashville, and regardless of everyone’s political stance, Williams’ iconic song “All My Rowdy Friends Are Here on Monday Night” is something we all can rally behind.

It could be argued that ESPN needs NFL reporters like Ed Werder and John Clayton, who were recently laid off, more than it needs Williams. Bringing back Williams could be about reaching into the past to counteract the changes in the network’s day-to-day NFL coverage. This could be a short-term fix to a long-term problem.

For now, whether you’re from a blue state or a red state or whether you like country music or not, the thought of Williams returning to Monday Night Football gets the juices flowing for the 2017 season.