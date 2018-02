Mavericks swingman Harrison Barnes recently came through with a great gesture that put smiles on faces of young kids.

Barnes invited the entire Boys and Girls Club Greater Dallas to a private viewing of “Black Panther,” which he hosted.

TONIGHT! @hbarnes is hosting a @theblackpanther movie viewing at @studiomoviegril in Dallas for kids from the Boys and Girls Club Greater Dallas! #ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/LIypaHGPRQ — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) February 20, 2018

All in all, 150 kids ended up attending, which made for a huge turnout.

Harrison Barnes is at Studio Movie Grill in Dallas, where he bought tickets for 150 local kids to see Black Panther. They don't know he's coming. pic.twitter.com/82JbH8EEBo — Bobby Karalla (@bobbykaralla) February 20, 2018

Team owner Mark Cuban was also in attendance.

The best owner in sports! @mcuban is also here to watch @theblackpanther with @hbarnes! Nothing but high praises for HB and his impact in the local community! #ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/TQWOkH9vKT — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) February 20, 2018

Great turnout at a great event.