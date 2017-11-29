Heat center Hassan Whiteside has been battling knee soreness throughout the season, stemming from a bone bruise he suffered in the team’s season-opener against the Magic.

Whiteside missed Wednesday’s game against the Knicks, and hasn’t played more than 34 minutes in a game this season. After missing the team’s final five contests in October, Whiteside did manage to play in every game during November, up until Wednesday’s game. He’s only averaged 26.1 minutes per matchup he’s played in during this month, though, and it’s clear that the team has been in no hurry to rush him back from injury.

But even with playing limited minutes and receiving treatment from the Heat’s medical staff, Whiteside doesn’t seem to be fully recovered, which is cause for concern. The Heat center appears to be losing his patience, and called out the medical staff in a comment he made to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Whiteside says his knee is a serious issue, says the Heat medical staff needs to get to bottom of his ongoing pain. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) November 29, 2017

The Heat appear to be downplaying the injury, though, as a few minutes before Whiteside spoke, head coach Erik Spoelstra commented that the injury had not gotten worse.

Spoelstra said possibility of MRI for Whiteside but that the knee has not gotten worse. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) November 29, 2017

Spoelstra said this back to back, scheduling, the primary reason for Whiteside being out. https://t.co/Td1JWFi75N — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) November 29, 2017

It’s possible that Whiteside got wind of Spoelstra’s comments and was frustrated by them, as his update actually came before the Heat center called out the medical staff.

Whiteside likely just wants to get back to form so he can play more minutes and help his team. At 10-10, the Heat can’t afford to go on a losing streak anytime soon.