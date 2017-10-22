Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside had a good time on his day off Sunday.

Whiteside hit up the Jets-Dolphins game at Hard Rock Stadium, and was treated to an entertaining AFC East matchup.

He also had some fun hanging out with the Dolphins mascot on the sideline. Whiteside posted a snap that showed the two of them dancing to Steve Aoki’s “Delirious,” and it looked like both parties were having a blast while doing so.

Hassan Whiteside made friends with the Dolphins' mascot today 😂🐬 (via @youngwhiteside) pic.twitter.com/R7zWh1nLlX — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 22, 2017

It’s safe to say the two were “delirious” as they rocked out to the hit song. And props to the Phins mascot, who busted out some serious moves — costume and all.