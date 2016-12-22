Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside was not happy with the amount of touches he got late in Tuesday night’s 136-130 double overtime loss to the Orlando Magic.

After taking 19 shots in regulation, Whiteside took only three shots in the two overtime five-minutes periods.

When asked if he thinks he gets enough touches late in games, Whiteside responded: “They say I’m the franchise player. I would think I should get more. But, I don’t know, man. I don’t think so to be honest. Coach is going to coach,” he said, via Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald.

Whiteside matched a career-high with 32 points in Tuesday night’s loss. He also grabbed 15 rebounds and blocked five shots in 47 minutes of playing time.

It’s alarming that the Heat’s star player only took three shots in overtime, but it happens sometimes. Still, the Heat need to do a better job of getting Whiteside touches late in games.