The Atlanta Hawks and New Orleans Pelicans apparently talked about a deal involving Dwight Howard recently.

The teams played on January 5 and had talks about a deal involving D12, according to ESPN’s Zach Lowe:

In the days that followed, Atlanta and New Orleans had exploratory talks about possible Howard trades before the Hawks pulled everyone off the market, according to several league sources. It is unclear how interested New Orleans was, and there was not unanimous support within the team for acquiring Howard.

This is quite the interesting development considering Howard chose to come home to Atlanta and has enjoyed his time there while averaging 13.7 points, 13.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game. Why the Hawks would want to ship him away after his arrival is hard to say.

It’s not hard to say why the Pelicans would want Howard. The team has failed to build around Anthony Davis properly. Howard would mean Davis could finally stop playing center, giving him more room to work on both ends of the court.

This doesn’t sound like it has much in the way of legs, though it is interesting information about these talks leaked. It’s the sort of leak that easily upset the balance in Atlanta.

Though many thought rumors around Howard had finally gone away, it appears a new saga has just begun. Stay tuned.