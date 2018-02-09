Hawks fans came up with the perfect way to troll LeBron James and his teammates during Friday night’s game.

They did it in the first quarter of the game, when Tristan Thompson was at the line for a pair of free throws. He ended up missing both, and that could be because Hawks fans got in his head. Here’s what they were chanting while he was in the act of shooting.

“LeBron will leave you!” they taunted.

Hawks fans chanting: “LeBron will leave you,” as Tristan Thompson misses two free throws 😬 pic.twitter.com/p9NAaxwrl4 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 10, 2018

The Cavs did their best to make sure James won’t leave on Thursday, by trading away Isaiah Thomas and Dwayne Wade, while acquiring Jordan Clarkson, Larry Nance Jr., George Hill and Rodney Hood. Still, there’s a fairly good chance he could depart over the summer. Only time will tell.