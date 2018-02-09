Posted byon
It’s sometimes hard to believe what type of behavior athletes engage in during their free time. They’re highly-paid, and are given an opportunity that many would dream of.
Hawks’ 2016 first-round draft pick DeAndre Bembry is the most recent example of that, when he was arrested for driving 128 mph in a 55 mph zone.
TMZ provided the details:
The Hawks released a statement on the incident.
Bembry has averaged 17.3 minutes per game this season, with 4.8 points and 2.3 rebounds during that time. He may believe the team is married to him, giving that he’s a first-rounder, but we’ll soon find out if that’s true.