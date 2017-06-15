Paul Millsap might be saying goodbye to the Atlanta Hawks this summer.

Based on what new general manager Travis Schlenk had to say on the matter of Millsap’s free agency, it doesn’t sound like the Hawks are going to offer the star forward a maximum contract.

“We are going to make Paul our best offer,” Schlenk said, via Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Will he have better offers? I don’t know. Do we want to keep Paul? Sure. I said last week, if you are building a team with all the things I’ve said, Paul checks all those boxes. He’s a hard-worker. He’s a good guy. He’s high-character. Skilled. He does all that stuff.