After winning six games in a row and moving into the four seed in the Eastern Conference, the Atlanta Hawks have had a sudden change of heart about trading away their best player.

Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports reports that Hawks GM Wes Wilcox is telling teams that star forward Paul Millsap is off the trade market.

Sources: Atlanta GM Wes Wilcox has started informing teams today that Paul Millsap is no longer on the trade market. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) January 9, 2017

For now, the Hawks are determined to compete in the Eastern Conference and Millsap decision signals a shift away from unloading assets. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) January 9, 2017

Millsap’s name has been mentioned in trade rumors because he can opt out of his contract with the Hawks after this season and become an unrestricted free agent. Despite the rumors, the three-time All-Star wants to stay in Atlanta.

“Rumors are rumors,” Millsap told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I think we know that. Been down this road before. I think we talked at the beginning of the year that it wasn’t going to be the first or the last time. It is what it is. Whatever happens, I think everybody knows where my heart is and where I want to be. But we’ll see what happens. The only thing I can worry about and I can do is to go out there and play my butt off every night and try to get wins for this team.”

Millsap is averaging 17.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists this season, showing no signs of slowing. He is Atlanta’s best chance of not only making the playoffs, but going deep into the postseason.