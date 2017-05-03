It didn’t take long for the Atlanta Hawks to make some changes after an early exit from the postseason.

ESPN’s Jeff Goodman reported Wednesday that the team has parted ways with general manager Wes Wilcox, who was promoted from assistant GM in the summer of 2015.

The Hawks won 48 games and a first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics in Wilcox’s first season as GM. This past season, however, Atlanta won five fewer games than in 2015-16 and fell to the Washington Wizards in the first round of the playoffs.

The first order of business for the new GM will likely be convincing All-Star forward Paul Millsap to re-sign with the team this summer. Millsap said he “probably will opt out” of his contract, but he wants to stay with the Hawks. There’s also the matter of figuring out what to do with Dwight Howard. The former eight-time All-Star signed a three-year, $70 million contract with the Hawks last offseason, but is reportedly unhappy.

It’s safe to say that whoever accepts the Hawks’ vacant GM job will have their work cut out for them.

