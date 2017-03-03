The Atlanta Hawks are keen on signing recently-released point guard Jose Calderon.

ESPN’s Marc Stein reported Friday, citing league sources, the Hawks plan to sign Calderon as early as Saturday.

The Hawks could potentially be Calderon’s third team this week. The Los Angeles Lakers completed a buyout with the 35-year-old on Tuesday. He then signed a contract with the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, but an injury to Kevin Durant prompted them to waive Calderon so they could sign a forward.

As Stein points out, the Hawks can try to claim Calderon off waivers, Or they can sign him to a veteran minimum deal when he clears waivers.

Calderon hasn’t played much this season and should be well-rested. The Hawks could use another point guard to spell Dennis Schroder.