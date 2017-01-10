Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. could be on the move.

Zach Lowe of ESPN said on The Lowe Post: “They’re already shopping Tim Hardaway for second-round picks, because they don’t want to pay him.”

Hardaway, 24, hits restricted free agency this summer. He is averaging 11.7 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

The Hawks traded their first-round draft pick in 2015 to the New York Knicks for Hardaway, who was coming off a promising second season in the league. Hardaway struggled his first year with the Hawks, but returned to form this season, shooting a career-high 44.7 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from beyond the arc.

After trading Kyle Korver to the Cleveland Cavaliers last week, it sounded like Hardaway would get more playing time and become a fixture of the Hawks, but that doesn’t appear to be the case.