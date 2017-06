Some sports fans in this day and age will do whatever they can to garner their five seconds of fame, even if they have to sacrifice their dignity in the process.

A fan at the Travelers Championship elected to go in a more harmless, funny direction, dropping a line about Roger Goodell after a golfer teed off on Sunday.

“Deport Roger Goodell!” the fan yelled.

Someone yelled "Deport Roger Goodell" at the Travelers Championship pic.twitter.com/sjT9yLZnZJ — Mark (@tole_cover) June 25, 2017

Wondering if Barstool Sports had anything to do with that outburst.