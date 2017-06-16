Due to the amount of alcohol that is served at golf tournaments, you never really know what hecklers will say in an attempt to garner their five seconds of fame.

It’s not a stretch to say that some of these people rehearse lines before even arriving, so they know exactly what they’re going to say.

That was probably the case at the U.S. Open on Thursday, when one guy yelled out in the spirit of McDonald’s, which isn’t something you usually hear.

“The McRib is back!” the guy yelled.

So yeah, that was new.