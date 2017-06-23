The Celtics turned some heads when they passed on Josh Jackson and elected to take Jayson Tatum with the third overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft on Thursday night.

Danny Ainge later indicated that Jackson blew them off and skipped a workout they had scheduled, which they took as an indication that he didn’t want ot play for them, and understandably so. While some used it as a knock on Jackson, the more likely scenario is that someone in his camp told him to skip the workout in hopes of having him play elsewhere.

As for Tatum, the C's were very impressed by him, and especially for one particular thing he did at his workout with the team.