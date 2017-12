Someone had better inform Arizona State’s new football coach, Herm Edwards, about who the team’s mascot is.

Edwards held his introductory press conference on Monday, and it didn’t appear as if he had any idea of what the Sun Devils mean to the team.

“Devils Digest, huh?” Edwards asked a reporter. “Where you located, my man?”

Anyone want to tell him? pic.twitter.com/ugrpCVNBY6 — FootballScoop Staff (@FootballScoop) December 4, 2017

We’re willing to bet he’s located right in your new background, Herm. The “Devils” thing gave it away.