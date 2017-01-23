The recent history of the No. 1 scoring offense facing the No. 1 scoring defense in the Super Bowl suggests the New England Patriots should be favorites over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

According to ESPN Stats and Information, Super Bowl LI will be the sixth time in NFL history in which the top scoring offense (Falcons) has faced the top scoring defense (Patriots) in a Super Bowl. The defense has won that matchup four of the last five times.

The Falcons averaged 33.8 points per game in the regular season. Only six teams in NFL history have scored more points than Atlanta’s 540, and the Falcons followed up their terrific regular season with 80 more points (40 per game) over two postseason wins.

The Patriots will counter with a defense that allowed just 15.6 points per game in the regular season. New England then held the Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers to 33 total points as the Patriots made a comfortable run to Super Bowl LI.

The last—and only—No. 1 scoring offense to beat a No. 1 scoring defense in the Super Bowl was Joe Montana’s San Francisco 49ers back in Super Bowl XXIV. He threw five touchdown passes as the 49ers beat the Denver Broncos’ top scoring defense.

However, the top defense has been on the winning side in four of the last five meetings.

If history holds, the Patriots defense should have the advantage over the Falcons offense in Super Bowl LI.