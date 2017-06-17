Holly Holm resurrected her career in a big way at UFC in Singapore on Saturday.

Holm achieved just her first win since defeating Ronda Rousey back in 2015, and continued on the rollercoaster that has been her MMA career.

The knockout artist defeated Beth Correia in the exact fashion you’d think on Saturday — with a sick knockout, and it’s worth watching.

The fight featured a slow opening round, with neither fighter landing much, but ended in a big way, with Holm landing a strong kick to her opponent’s head in the third round.

Congrats on your overdue win Holly Holm! #UFCSingapore pic.twitter.com/4EArV5gEsl — jason fox (@jason21fox) June 17, 2017

It will be interesting to see what’s next for Holm.