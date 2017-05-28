We all remember watching “Homer At The Bat,” which was one of the best episodes of The Simpsons to date. The iconic episode served as the prequel to Dancin’ Homer, and included the Springfield Isotopes, as well as a lot of beer drinking.

It was so great that even the powers that be in Cooperstown took note, and a plaque to commemorate Homer Simpson and the great episode — among a few others — is now displayed in the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Homer Simpson, welcome to "immortality." #FirstLook #HOFHomer #HOFClassic A post shared by Baseball Hall of Fame ⚾ (@baseballhall) on May 27, 2017 at 7:16am PDT

In case you don’t feel like taking a magnifying glass to the computer screen, here’s what the plaque says:

Inept safety inspector turned city-wide softball hero. Right fielder led Springfield Nuclear Plant to city championship game, then sacrificed his body to win it all. Nearly supplanted by a lineup of all-world superstar ringers, came through in a pinch—and came to in time for the next episode. Girthy right-handed hitter powered many a mighty wallop during celebrated 1992 season with “Wonderbat”—his secret weapon. Lack of mobility in the field was no match for moves atop the dugout. Found fame as bush league mascot phenom, parlaying his “Elephant Walk” into a taste of the majors. Unacquainted with scientific concepts, only isotopes of which he was aware played at Duff Stadium, where uncanny knowledge of southwestern palate exposed team’s impending move to Albuquerque.

The three Homer episodes with a baseball theme that are specifically mentioned are “Homer at the Bat,” “Dancin’ Homer” and “Hungry, Hungry Homer.”

Well deserved — Homer certainly earned it.