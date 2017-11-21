Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa has enjoyed a breakout season in 2017 so far, and is already emerging as one of the most dominant pass-rushers in the league.

Bosa gave rookie quarterback Nathan Peterman fits in his first career NFL start last Sunday, with pressure from him and Melvin Ingram clearly causing issues for the young signal-caller. It led to a nightmare start for Peterman, with the Bills rookie tossing five interceptions in the first half alone, which resulted in him being benched.

We now have audio showing how Bosa asserted himself on the field Sunday, thanks to “Mic’d Up,” presented by Gatorade. You can check it out in the video clip below.

Bosa’s has a bright future ahead of him and is going to be a star in the NFL for a long time.