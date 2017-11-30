Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is a man of few words. He’s known for being tight-lipped when speaking to the media, and rarely reveals much.

Even on the field, Belichick’s sentences rarely exceed five words, and he leaves the long-winded rants to the coaching staff. Furthermore, it’s hard to hear Belichick when he does speak, because he’s fairly soft spoken.

That’s why it was great when he was mic’d up for NFL Network’s “NFL Turning Point” during last Sunday’s game against the Dolphins. We got to see BB compliment Dwayne Allen on a great block, throw a football from a ball boy aside and talk nickel.

Exciting stuff there.