Rockets general manager Daryl Morey indicated last week that the team had “something up its sleeve,” and now we’re starting to see exactly what their strategy may entail.

In an effort to clear cap space, the Rockets are making pretty much everyone aside from James Harden expendable, including Patrick Beverley, which is a surprise.

Free Agency Scuttle: Houston is making Ryan Anderson/Lou Williams/Patrick Beverley available via trade to create summer spending flexibility — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 21, 2017

Obviously, this could set up for a potential salary cap dump, so they could attempt to land a superstar to pair alongside Harden, even one on a max contract.

And that’s exactly what they’re looking to do, with interest in Clippers teammates Chris Paul and Blake Griffin, among others.

Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, Paul Millsap and Kyle Lowry … four free agents Houston, according to league sources, plans to pursue in July, — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 21, 2017

Lowry’s potential return to Houston would be a curious move, and wouldn’t make all that much sense. Both Chris Paul and Blake Griffin, however, would make the Rockets into a serious contender.

The addition of Paul would take some pressure off Harden, as he wouldn’t have to run the point. And on the other side, watching Griffin and Harden work the pick-and-roll would be a thing of beauty.

The Rockets are going to be a bigger player than we initially thought in the coming weeks, so stay tuned.