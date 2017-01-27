The Browns are one of eight teams that can be forced to appear on the HBO Series Hard Knocks this year.

Head coach Hue Jackson hopes his team isn’t the one that gets tapped on the shoulder to appear, according to the Akron Beacon Journal via Pro Football Talk.

“Oh, my God. I’m not interested in that. I’m interested in just coaching our team and getting our team better,” Jackson said.

Jackson doesn’t have a choice. If no other team volunteers to appear on the show that takes an inside look at training camp, the Browns can be recruited whether they like it or not.

Teams can’t be forced to appear on the show if they’ve appeared on it at least once in the last 10 years, if they’ve made the playoffs in the last two years or if they have a new coach.

With the Browns not firing their coach despite a 1-15 season, this might be a rare chance for the NFL to get the team on Hard Knocks.