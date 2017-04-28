Michigan’s Jabrill Peppers enters the NFL as one of the most versatile players to come out of the draft, and the Cleveland Browns intend to use his diverse skill set accordingly.

While the plan is to play Peppers primarily on defense and special teams, Browns coach Hue Jackson envisions a role on offense for Peppers as well.

“He is a football player, a very dynamic player,” Jackson said, via the Detroit Free Press. “Obviously, he’s going to play defense for us, but we’ll find a role for him over there on offense. No question. … Again, when you have guys that have ability to make plays, you do anything and everything you can to put them in an environment so they can showcase their talent and ability. We will do that, but first we are bringing him in here to play defense and play special teams.”

Peppers was awarded the Paul Hornung Award as the nation’s most versatile college football player in 2016. In addition to making 72 tackles and four sacks on defense last season, he also had three rushing touchdowns on offense for Michigan.

Let’s face it, the Browns need help on both sides of the ball, and Peppers, while not the traditional running back or receiver, has shown he can contribute on offense.