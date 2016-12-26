The Cleveland Browns avoided the fateful 0-16 season in Week 16, taking down the San Diego Chargers 20-17.

In what would have otherwise been a boring affair, the Browns managed to get their first win of a trying season and did it at home in an emotional victory for the fans in attendance.

Now Jackson has moved on to talking about what it means for the team as a whole, per Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot:

#Browns Hue Jackson: "This might be the start of something really good for us.'' — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 26, 2016

He’s not wrong. The Browns next have to play the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road, though it is not as difficult as it sounds—the Steelers already have a slot in the playoffs and might find it best to rest starters to avoid injury.

In other words, the Browns might be able to hit on a two-game winning streak to close the season. Doesn’t sound like much, but for a team that doesn’t do a lot of winning and needs to rebuild its culture in dramatic fashion, two wins would give plenty of momentum going into another offseason of building.

A win to close the season probably wouldn’t produce any tears this time around, though:

#Browns Hue Jackson on Joe Thomas crying after the win: "I cried like a baby with him to be honest with you" — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 26, 2016

Win or lose in Week 17, Jackson has steered this sinking ship into clear waters and has it back on track.

Cleveland has plenty of draft picks to use this offseason and a young roster starting to believe in itself. The positive rebuild in Cleveland is officially underway.