Jacob deGrom pitched a gem against the Padres on Monday night, and hadn’t given up a single run entering the seventh inning.

Hunter Renfroe put an end to that — in a big way.

Renfroe got ahold of a slider that got too much of the plate, and he absolutely destroyed the ball. He hit it so high and far that it hit off the roof at Petco Park — nearly leaving the stadium altogether.

HUNTER RENFROE JUST HIT ONE OFF THE ROOF AT PETCO! pic.twitter.com/4TwZ96y3nc — Stadium (@watchstadium) July 25, 2017

I actually felt bad for the ball.