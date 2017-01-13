Clemson wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, after hauling in two touchdown catches in the National Championship game on Monday night, is a hero among fans.

Renfrow caught the game-winning touchdown pass with just one second remaining to lift the team to a 35-31 win over Alabama, and life is pretty good for him right now.

Not only is Renfrow winning on the field, but also off the field. His girlfriend, Camilla Martin, is quite the looker. Furthermore, she and Renfrow now have a new addition to the family after the championship win. It’s a puppy, and a pretty sweet one at that.

For those interested, here are a few other photos of Renfrow and Martin.

Now we just need to get the little guy a Tigers jersey, customized of course.