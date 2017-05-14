The Cubs called up stud prospect Ian Happ from Triple-A Iowa on Saturday, and it’s a good thing they did.

Happ got his shot to shine with Kris Bryant dealing with an illness, and both Ben Zobrist and Addison Russell dealing with injuries.

And he made the best of the opportunity.

With the Cubs trailing 5-1 in the seventh inning of the game, Happ crushed a breaking ball into the right-field stands. The two-run shot was his first career hit and home run.

First MLB hit and homer happen all at once for @ihapp_1. pic.twitter.com/whYQ7UTu3p — MLB (@MLB) May 13, 2017

That dinger likely earned him another start in Sunday’s game.