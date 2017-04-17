The NBA Playoffs are in full swing, but once they’re over, it’s all about Ice Cube’s BIG3 league.

Fans will get the benefit of watching former NBAers showcase their skills in the 3-on-3 format. Plenty of big names will be strutting their stuff on the court, including Allen Iverson (coach), Gary Payton, Chauncey Billups, Charles Oakley, Latrell Sprewell, Mike Bibby and others.

There are a total of eight teams, and the regular season will consist of eight games, all of which will be played on Saturdays, for our viewing pleasure.

Here’s the official schedule, per a release by the BIG3.

2017 BIG3 SEASON SCHEDULE

June 25 : Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center | July 2 : Spectrum Center | Charlotte, North Carolina

: Spectrum Center | July 9 : BOK Center | Tulsa, Oklahoma

: BOK Center | July 16 : Wells Fargo Center | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

: Wells Fargo Center | July 23 : Bridgestone Arena | Nashville, Tennessee

: Bridgestone Arena | July 30 : American Airlines Center | Dallas, Texas

: American Airlines Center | August 6 : Rupp Arena | Lexington, Kentucky

| August 13 : Staples Center | Los Angeles, California

: Staples Center | August 20 : Key Arena | Seattle, Washington (Playoffs)

: Key Arena | August 26 : T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada (Championship Finals)

The league did a good job of picking venues all over the country, but I wish they had planned to come to Washington, DC, to be able to view the action in person.