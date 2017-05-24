Ice Cube’s new three-on-three league featuring former NBA players will begin this summer, and one of the gimmicks of the Big 3 basketball league is a 4-point shot, which is no joke.

Ice Cube posted a video of himself making the 30-foot shot on Instagram and challenged LaVar Ball, the outspoken father of NBA draft prospect Lonzo Ball, to do the same. If LaVar makes it, Ice Cube says he’ll buy 10 pairs of the ZO2 Prime, Lonzo’s signature shoe which retails for $495 on the Big Baller Brand website.

‪Callin out @lavar for @thebig3 #4pointchallenge! Make the 30ft shot and I'll cop 10 pairs of #bigballerbrand.‬ A post shared by Ice Cube (@icecube) on May 23, 2017 at 7:38pm PDT

If you remember, LaVar claims he would have killed Michael Jordan in one-on-one back in his heyday, so making a 30-foot shot with no one defending him should be a piece of cake, right?