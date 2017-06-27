The BIG3 League played its first games on Sunday, and all in all, from the fan’s perspective, it was a huge success.

For players, not so much, with Jason Williams and Corey Maggette suffering injuries, which was expected, being that some of these guys haven’t played (aside from at a streetball level) in years.

Still, Barclays Center was packed, with over 15K fans showing up to watch these former stars, and celebrities sitting courtside.

Neat/unique camera angles, excitement from players and some interesting finished led to a great first week. All the success goes to Ice Cube and his team for an excellent launch.

Cube was recently asked about why he created the league, and he had this to say.

Ice Cube talks about why it was so important to create the Big3 league: pic.twitter.com/g21rcRGeuH — For The Win (@ForTheWin) June 27, 2017

It seems like only a matter of time until the NBA acquires the league. The future is bright.