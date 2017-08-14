Rapper/BIG3 founder Ice Cube stepped up to the plate and showed us that LaVar Ball is all talk, just like we all thought.

Ice Cube put his money where his mouth was — whereas Ball could not — when the two squared off in Sunday’s BIG3 four-point challenge.

Ball fired off numerous airballs, and only made one shot. Ice Cube made two, and was declared the winner.

LaVar Ball vs Ice Cube 4-point shot challenge — Ice Cube wins 🔥🏀 pic.twitter.com/F40eKEqARb — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) August 14, 2017

I think it’s safe to say Ball wouldn’t stand a chance against Michael Jordan — even though he claimed he’d best the GOAT had they played one-on-one in his prime.