Paul Pierce called it quits after spending 19 seasons in the NBA, but that doesn’t mean we won’t ever see him playing on the basketball court ever again.

Ice Cube is already trying to make sure fans aren’t denied that pleasure, and is attempting to do that by recruiting him to play in the BIG3 League.

Both Pierce and Ice Cube grew up in Inglewood, so maybe that’s why Cube had this to say on Twitter to The Truth.

Now that that's over, come sign with the BIG3! The Trurth will set us free… https://t.co/EUe3CTaDYN — Ice Cube (@icecube) July 20, 2017

It’s hard to see this idea coming to fruition. Pierce will likely soon have a full-time gig with ESPN as an analyst, which is far more attractive than playing in the BIG3.