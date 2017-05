Ichiro Suzuki reached a huge milestone back in August, when he recorded his 3,000th hit and joined an elite club.

The Marlins honored him on Sunday with a great pregame ceremony, and an even better collage. It featured 3,000 images, each one showing one of his hits, which was a pretty clever idea if you think about it.

In honour of his 3000th hit, the Marlins gave Ichiro Suzuki a collage made of pictures from every one of those 3000 hits 👌 pic.twitter.com/qCJX8oxeta — TotalProSports (@TotalProSports) May 1, 2017

The Marlins organization did something right, for a change.