It’s hard to say if Iggy Azalea is trying to stick it to Nick Young, but she sure seems to prefer hooking up with guys that look like him.

The pop singer recently had a thing with French Montana for awhile after moving on from Young, who cheated on her, and now she appears to be involved with a 19-year-old music producer, Ljay Currie.

Here are some photos of the two on what looks to be a boat in Cabo, which TMZ provided.

[TMZ]