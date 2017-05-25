Pop star Iggy Azalea and Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. have spent a good deal of time together recently, sparking dating rumors.

Beckham has been absent from team OTAs thus far, as he’s been out in Los Angeles, where he claims to be “working out” with a trainer. We have to wonder how this will go over with his teammates, who are hitting it hard on the practice field.

Anyway, OBJ was seen with Azalea at the Bowlero bowling alley last Monday. The two were chatting it up and also took this photo which TMZ captured,

Multiple reports suggested that the two were cozying up, and looked like an item, but Azalea shot those down. She informed TMZ that they were just hanging out, and added that she doesn’t even like football.

OBJ seems to prefer more casual relationships, so it’s hard to tell if anything is/was there. But Iggy has gone on record saying that nothing happened.