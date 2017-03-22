Tommy Haas and Jiri Vesely had an unlikely visitor interrupt their Miami Open match on Wednesday.

An iguana somehow made its way to the top of the scoreboard during the third set, and just decided to hang out there. Both players, as well as the crowd, seemed pretty surprised by it, and it created a funny break in the action.

Video of the iguana running across the court at the Miami Open (cc @FortyDeuceTwits) pic.twitter.com/RE0uSNp6Xa — Jonathan Tannenwald (@jtannenwald) March 22, 2017

Haas even ran over to snap a selfie with the iguana, which drew plenty of cheers from the crowd.

Haas gets a selfie with the Iguana this is insane ! pic.twitter.com/nJhjNTW6KU — Joe C (@ProdigyRep) March 22, 2017

The iguana was eventually knocked off the scoreboard, and ran onto the court, which was even funnier. But it was eventually moved off the court, and the match resumed.

