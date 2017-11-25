No one expected Illinois defensive lineman Tito Odenigbo to react the way he did in the second half of Saturday’s game against Northwestern.

One of Odenigbo’s teammates was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after he shoved a Northwestern player at the end of a play. Odenigbo seemed to take issue with the flag grazing his shoulder, so he took it and threw it back at an official.

Luckily, it hit the brim of the ref’s hat, rather than drilling him in the face.

Illinois DE Tito Odenigbo threw a penalty flag at a ref 😳😳 #Illini pic.twitter.com/5xtWksyEX2 — Def Pen Sports (@DefPenSports) November 25, 2017

Here’s a close-up shot of the incident in question.

An Illinois player was ejected after throwing a flag at a ref's face: https://t.co/hJ7shT8ifS pic.twitter.com/iZ9pphQpvN — Dr. Saturday (@YahooDrSaturday) November 26, 2017

Odenigbo was ejected from the game as a result.