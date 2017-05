Draymond Green isn’t the only person who’s been seen on the court flailing his legs all over the place during games.

It was Iman Shumpert’s turn on Sunday, when he attempted a fadeaway jumper, but kicked his leg up while doing so. Unfortunately, he caught DeMar DeRozan right in the groin, which seemed to look like it hurt.

The officials deemed that the move was “unnatural,” and Shumpert was hit with a technical foul.

Replay Review (Game Crew): player altercation in Q2 of #CLEatTOR. Ruling: Shumpert assessed a technical foul for unnatural extension of leg. pic.twitter.com/AGE0Y0efUa — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) May 7, 2017

DeRozan toughed it out and remained in the game afterward.